Financial Connections Group Inc. Sells 12,455 Shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Financial Connections Group Inc. cut its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,455 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDVG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 752.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 119.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $28.45 and a 12-month high of $35.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.38.

