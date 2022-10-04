First Ascent Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,060 shares during the period. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF makes up about 1.1% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUSL. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at $95,028,000. 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 676.0% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 478,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,875,000 after buying an additional 416,643 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,922,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,543,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 1,537.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 44,342 shares during the period.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SUSL opened at $63.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.78. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $61.76 and a 52-week high of $85.04.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

