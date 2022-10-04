First Ascent Asset Management LLC Sells 238,809 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 238,809 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. City State Bank bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MUB opened at $102.85 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $116.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.73.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

