First Ascent Asset Management LLC Takes $241,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.16.

