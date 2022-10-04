First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Short Interest Update

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 902,600 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 782,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $53,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,723.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,174,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Busey by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,684,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,019,000 after acquiring an additional 104,955 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in First Busey by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,084,000 after acquiring an additional 220,093 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Busey by 8.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,232,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,980,000 after acquiring an additional 92,090 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Busey by 6.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 617,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,103,000 after acquiring an additional 36,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Busey Trading Up 2.9 %

BUSE has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley dropped their target price on First Busey from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

NASDAQ BUSE traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.18. 1,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,723. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.66. First Busey has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). First Busey had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $106.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.32%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

