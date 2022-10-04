First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) PT Lowered to $17.00

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

First Financial Northwest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFNW opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $133.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99. First Financial Northwest has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $17.95.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.38 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 21.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Northwest Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Northwest

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

In other First Financial Northwest news, VP Simon Soh sold 18,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $288,501.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,987.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Northwest

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFNW. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 850.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 70,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 63,159 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

