First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.5% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First Hawaiian Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $12,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $167.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.15. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

