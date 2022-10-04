First Hawaiian Bank Buys 1,263 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $20,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $89.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.92. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.