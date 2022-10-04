First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,659,000. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $227,508,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $336.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $367.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.64. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $328.12 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

