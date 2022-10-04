First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank grew its position in Williams Companies by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 306.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.47. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.81%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.