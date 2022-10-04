First Hawaiian Bank Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 21.6% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 27.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $320.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.36. The company has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.94 and a 52-week high of $753.69.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.92 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Argus lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $568.82.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

