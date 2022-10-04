First Hawaiian Bank Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Suncoast Equity Management raised its stake in CDW by 2.3% in the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in CDW by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in CDW by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in CDW by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $159.91 on Tuesday. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $152.15 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.13.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. CDW’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

