First Hawaiian Bank Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,448 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Adobe by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 101,512 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $57,563,000 after purchasing an additional 17,028 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in Adobe by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 2,281 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 1,557.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $285.24 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $132.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.11.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

