First Hawaiian Bank Invests $7.22 Million in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $540,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $4,711,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $96.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.38. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.51 and a fifty-two week high of $116.64.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.