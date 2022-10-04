First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Stock Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,285 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Honda Motor by 252.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 1,536.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 635,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,078,000 after acquiring an additional 596,594 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $1,436,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $29.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.91 billion. On average, analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

HMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.51.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

