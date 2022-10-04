First Hawaiian Bank Makes New $7.22 Million Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 70,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,206,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575,655 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,073.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,844,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,418 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,628,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,349,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,327,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,990,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $96.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.38. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.51 and a 1-year high of $116.64.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

