First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 2,021 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 169,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,314,000 after acquiring an additional 55,242 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 957.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 45,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 40,999 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 406.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 28,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,323,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,614,000 after buying an additional 689,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HZNP shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.22.

Insider Transactions at Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Up 3.8 %

In other news, EVP Sean M. Clayton acquired 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares in the company, valued at $49,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Sean M. Clayton acquired 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares in the company, valued at $49,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $400,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,022 shares of company stock valued at $415,089 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $64.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.95. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Featured Stories

