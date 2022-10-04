First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 921 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,426,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,840,982,000 after buying an additional 691,754 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,818,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,914,000 after acquiring an additional 200,602 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after acquiring an additional 123,806 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $462,517,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,612,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCHP opened at $63.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.14 and a 200-day moving average of $66.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

