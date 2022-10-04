First Hawaiian Bank Sells 3,621 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,996 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $140.02 on Tuesday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

