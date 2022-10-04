First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank owned 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJT. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 274,480.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,289,000 after buying an additional 258,012 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,624,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,183,000 after buying an additional 138,479 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $10,842,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,889,000 after buying an additional 55,518 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of IJT stock opened at $104.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.66. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $144.69.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

