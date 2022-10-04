First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Short Interest Up 11.1% in September

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the August 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,203,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,867,000 after acquiring an additional 338,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,557,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,877,000 after acquiring an additional 579,719 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,248,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,505,000 after acquiring an additional 543,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,145,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,325,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of FR stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.59. The company had a trading volume of 46,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.15.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.35. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 62.25%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FR. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.14.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

