First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Trading Up 5%

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.19 and last traded at $17.78. Approximately 33,619 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 32,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FQVLF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$42.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$44.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.13.
First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 5.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.89.
First Quantum Minerals Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.1241 dividend. This is an increase from First Quantum Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 12.76%.
First Quantum Minerals Company Profile
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF)
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
- Near-Term Headwinds Send Nike To The Bargain Basement
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.