First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Trading Up 5%

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.19 and last traded at $17.78. Approximately 33,619 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 32,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FQVLF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$42.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$44.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.13.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 5.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.89.

First Quantum Minerals Increases Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.12). First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.1241 dividend. This is an increase from First Quantum Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 12.76%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.