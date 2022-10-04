First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Short Interest Up 15.1% in September

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the August 31st total of 4,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $119.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.53.

First Solar Price Performance

NASDAQ FSLR traded up $7.85 on Tuesday, hitting $144.47. 109,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,006,690. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.91. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $140.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total value of $80,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,684.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total value of $55,036.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,087.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total transaction of $80,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,684.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,251 shares of company stock worth $4,003,527 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,378 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,330,000 after acquiring an additional 161,310 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,669 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,972,000 after acquiring an additional 11,046 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,232 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 31,064 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 16,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 4,397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

See Also

