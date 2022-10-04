First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) is Walker Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 5,937.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,489,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,315,396 shares during the period. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 2.3% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Walker Asset Management LLC owned about 32.68% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $195,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPEI. QP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 242,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 91,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPEI remained flat at $17.15 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 170,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,895. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.43.

