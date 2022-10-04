First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Up 12.0% in September

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the August 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 769.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 750.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

FMHI traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.92. 3,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,703. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.27 and a fifty-two week high of $56.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.53.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

