FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Trading Down 1.9%

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.35 and last traded at $31.46. Approximately 1,246 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 637,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded FLEX LNG from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. SEB Equities cut FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Danske cut FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. SEB Equity Research cut FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FLEX LNG in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, FLEX LNG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.00.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

FLEX LNG Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average of $29.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.03.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 56.96%. The business had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNG. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in FLEX LNG by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in FLEX LNG by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.