Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.29

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.29 and last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.
Flight Centre Travel Group Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.29.
About Flight Centre Travel Group
Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.
