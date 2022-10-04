Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) SVP Todd Greener Sells 2,500 Shares

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $260,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FL traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.27. 2,624,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $57.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.92.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Foot Locker to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, September 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Foot Locker to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Foot Locker from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 173.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

