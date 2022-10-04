Forbes J M & Co. LLP Boosts Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,701 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,128,925 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,135,966,000 after purchasing an additional 576,266 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $682,195,000 after purchasing an additional 344,145 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 22.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,747,831 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $381,726,000 after purchasing an additional 864,451 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. Macquarie downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,350 ($64.64) to GBX 5,580 ($67.42) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,378.57.

Shares of NYSE RIO traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.36. The company had a trading volume of 117,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,289. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.53. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $84.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $2.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

