Forbes J M & Co. LLP Decreases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

JMST stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.28. The company had a trading volume of 36,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,369. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average of $50.54.

