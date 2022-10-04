Forbes J M & Co. LLP Has $757,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,963 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 34.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 167.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Intuit by 12.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 12.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 50.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $544.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuit Stock Performance

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU traded up $16.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $413.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,408. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $439.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.12. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $116.57 billion, a PE ratio of 56.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

