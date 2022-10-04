Forbes J M & Co. LLP Takes $13.58 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 326,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,583,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.0% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Orcam Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 6,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,647,928. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

