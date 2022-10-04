Forbes J M & Co. LLP Trims Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.
CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.84.
Salesforce stock traded up $7.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,837,971. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.73 and a 200-day moving average of $175.67. The stock has a market cap of $155.53 billion, a PE ratio of 273.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $143.75 and a one year high of $311.75.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.
Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.
