Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,400 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the August 31st total of 411,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Forestar Group Price Performance

Forestar Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.20. 208,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,333. The company has a market cap of $557.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Forestar Group has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.80 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FOR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

In related news, CFO James Douglas Allen acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,759.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $110,939 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Forestar Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 76,096 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 12,206 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Forestar Group by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Forestar Group by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 227,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 84,654 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

