Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,400 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the August 31st total of 411,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Forestar Group Price Performance
Forestar Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.20. 208,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,333. The company has a market cap of $557.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Forestar Group has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66.
Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.80 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO James Douglas Allen acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,759.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $110,939 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forestar Group
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Forestar Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 76,096 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 12,206 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Forestar Group by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Forestar Group by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 227,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 84,654 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Forestar Group
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.
Read More
