Forte Asset Management LLC Makes New $191,000 Investment in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Forte Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 43,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

