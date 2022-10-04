Fortem Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 148.5% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VV traded up $4.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.30. 11,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,171. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $163.42 and a 12-month high of $222.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.03 and a 200-day moving average of $186.15.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

