Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 5,051 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,392 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,480,000. Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,627,000. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,305,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management grew its position in Meta Platforms by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 6,046 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total value of $58,266.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,289.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,446,098. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.5 %

Meta Platforms stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.62. 814,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,113,892. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.60. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $353.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on META. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.54.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

