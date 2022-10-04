Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 65 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fortem Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.8% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,135,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $20.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $477.76. 88,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $443.64 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $514.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $540.83.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

