Fortem Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,759,591 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average of $46.74.

