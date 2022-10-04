Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 395.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,096 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.14 and its 200-day moving average is $58.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $74.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.96.

Insider Activity

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.