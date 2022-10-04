Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stake Increased by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 395.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,703 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,595 shares during the period. Fortinet makes up 1.8% of Rice Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $3,470,000. Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $1,923,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,204,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.96. The company has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 62.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.96.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

