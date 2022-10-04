Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the August 31st total of 2,950,000 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 448,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 1,298.1% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in Franchise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $792,000. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 27,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Price Performance

NASDAQ FRG traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $26.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,653. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.65. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.14.

Franchise Group Announces Dividend

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Franchise Group had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRG shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Franchise Group to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Franchise Group from $63.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Franchise Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

