Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Short Interest Up 16.0% in September

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the August 31st total of 248,200 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 85,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Covey
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $714,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 330,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Covey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.
Franklin Covey Stock Performance
About Franklin Covey
Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Covey (FC)
- Near-Term Headwinds Send Nike To The Bargain Basement
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- Is the Bond Market Signaling a Market Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.