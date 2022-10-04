Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Short Interest Up 16.0% in September

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the August 31st total of 248,200 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 85,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Covey

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $714,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 330,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Covey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Franklin Covey Stock Performance

About Franklin Covey

Shares of NYSE FC traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.74. 70,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,788. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average of $44.81.

(Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Featured Articles

