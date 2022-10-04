Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.44.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FRHLF shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC lowered shares of Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.
Freehold Royalties Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FRHLF opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.18.
Freehold Royalties Company Profile
Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.
