Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target Lowered to C$19.00 at National Bank Financial

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

FRHLF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lowered Freehold Royalties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Freehold Royalties in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FRHLF opened at $11.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.18. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $13.97.

Freehold Royalties Cuts Dividend

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0685 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

(Get Rating)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.