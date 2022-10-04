Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $118.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet Trading Up 9.1 %

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $54.66 on Friday. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $159.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.41 and a 200 day moving average of $64.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshpet

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 8,433.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 186.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 414.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 373.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.