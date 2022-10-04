Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Short Interest Update

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 462,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ FULC traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $8.16. 394,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,042. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.25.

Institutional Trading of Fulcrum Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,807,000 after acquiring an additional 237,841 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,037,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 628.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

(Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

Further Reading

