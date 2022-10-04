Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Up 11%

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) shot up 11% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.18 and last traded at $6.97. 60,355 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,363,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YMM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Full Truck Alliance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Full Truck Alliance Trading Up 13.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -27.80 and a beta of -0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.