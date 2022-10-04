Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Up 11%

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) shot up 11% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.18 and last traded at $6.97. 60,355 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,363,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YMM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Full Truck Alliance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -27.80 and a beta of -0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.26.
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.
