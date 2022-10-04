G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.38

G City Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

G City Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $725.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Get G City alerts:

G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.61 million for the quarter. G City had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 6.03%.

G City Company Profile

Gazit-Globe Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manges, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 104 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for G City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.