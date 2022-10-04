G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Short Interest Update

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the August 31st total of 4,120,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 574,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

GIII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. CL King reduced their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $14.37 and a 52 week high of $33.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $726.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.45.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.08). G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $605.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

